Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile



Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

