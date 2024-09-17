Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Strategic Education by 32.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

