Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,005 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

MDY opened at $559.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.