Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,839 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,839 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

