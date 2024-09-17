Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,561 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Axos Financial worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.