VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

