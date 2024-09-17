VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
VinFast Auto Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
