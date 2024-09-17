Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 78.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 209,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 174,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 45.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

