Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in August

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Virco Mfg. Price Performance
NASDAQ VIRC opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.65.
Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Virco Mfg.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
Read More
