Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 633.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of VST opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

