Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.45.

VTLE opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,443,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

