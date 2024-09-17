Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Trading Down 2.3%

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 21,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,249,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Vivani Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.22.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

