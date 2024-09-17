Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152,845 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 247,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 64,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

