Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 469,927 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Waters were worth $701,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $206,286,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after acquiring an additional 290,511 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 259,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 155,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

NYSE WAT opened at $328.73 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

