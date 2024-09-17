Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $62,031.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 15,030 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,450.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $31,956.29.

On Friday, August 30th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,475.00.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 63.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

