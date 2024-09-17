Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

