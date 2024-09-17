Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

