Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

