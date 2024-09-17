Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $178,361,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $443.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.82 and its 200 day moving average is $378.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

