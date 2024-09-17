Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,151 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.