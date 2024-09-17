Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ROP opened at $556.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.