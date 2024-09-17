Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

