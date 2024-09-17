WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 789.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 111,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $96.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

