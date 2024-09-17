WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $96.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

