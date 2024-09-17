Wedbush Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $27.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,672 shares of company stock worth $5,762,015. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.