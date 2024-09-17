WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,984 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 26,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

