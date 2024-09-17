West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.90

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $19.63. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 21,518 shares traded.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

