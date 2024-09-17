Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Trading Up 0.8%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRDGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.90. 394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

