William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

