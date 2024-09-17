William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,394,923 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,394,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

NKE opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

