WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of WSC opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

