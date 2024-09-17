WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,224 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth about $350,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.2 %

ETD opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

