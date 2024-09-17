WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 513,647 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:HP opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.
Read Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.