WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 513,647 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:HP opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.