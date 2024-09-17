WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Arcus Biosciences worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $260,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

