WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 195,194 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 861.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,194 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Leslie’s worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $526.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

