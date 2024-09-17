WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 33,057 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 664,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.6 %

MD stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

