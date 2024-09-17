WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,539 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.