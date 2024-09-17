WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,681 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $15,161,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,419 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after buying an additional 398,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

