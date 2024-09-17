WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 9,243 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Loews by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of L stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

