WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 278.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 244.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $575.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.