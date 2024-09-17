WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 111,625 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 908,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

HCSG stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $829.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

