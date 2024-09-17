WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

