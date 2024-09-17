WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.02 Million Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.