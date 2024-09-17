WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 434.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,801,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

