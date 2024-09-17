WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.