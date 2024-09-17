WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

