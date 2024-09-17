WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $903,000 Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 753,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122,488 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,811 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 2.5 %

VREX opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

