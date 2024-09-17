WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

