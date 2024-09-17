WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $921,000 Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vicor worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

