WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $936,000 Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $26,064,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $16,614,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $13,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $8,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.