WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $16,939,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.78.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

