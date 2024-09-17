WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 186,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

